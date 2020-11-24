Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 24, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced today that it will present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa's website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's product candidates, rilonacept, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These pipeline assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts!™

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Mark Ragosa
(781) 430-8289
mragosa@kiniksa.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com