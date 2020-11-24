Market Overview

Etrion Presents at Fearnley Securites Annual Renewables Seminar 2020

Globe Newswire  
November 24, 2020 6:30am   Comments
GENEVA, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation ("Etrion" or the "Company") (TSX:ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, announces that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Marco A. Northland, will be presenting at the Fearnley Securites Annual Renewables Seminar on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:10 pm Central European Time.

The presentation will be live online and a copy of the material will be available on Etrion's website www.etrion.com shortly afterwards.

About Etrion
Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MWp of solar capacity and owns the 45 MWp Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol "ETX". Etrion's largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company's shares directly and through various trusts.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90

Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current ("DC") basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak ("MWp").

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:30 p.m. CET on November 24, 2020.


