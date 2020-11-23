Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid January 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020.



ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.8 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant's IR site at www.renasant.com.

