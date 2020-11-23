Allsup Joins Caregiver Action Network in Celebrating National Family Caregivers Month

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide provider of disability representation, return to work, veterans disability appeal and Medicare plan selection services joins the Caregiver Action Network (CAN) in recognizing and honoring family caregivers across the country. Observed each November, National Family Caregivers Month raises awareness of family caregiver issues, celebrates the efforts of family caregivers, educates caregivers about self-identification, and increases support for family caregivers.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a tougher reality to the meaning of family caregiving, according to CAN CEO John Schall. "We chose the theme Caregiving In Crisis because of the profound effect COVID-19 is having on family caregivers who provide necessary care for those who are unable to care for themselves," he said.

"Today 90 million people provide care to loved ones," Schall explained. "The pandemic has created serious financial hardships, a significant increase in anxiety and depression, and a decrease in critical resources for those facing the daily challenges of caregiving."

CAN offers a wealth of information, including a Caregivers Help Desk and a robust toolbox with resources, articles and helpful videos on topics ranging from managing the cost of care to medication management.

T.J. Geist, director of Claims at Allsup, said, "We encourage anyone who is a family caregiver or knows one to join us in honoring National Family Caregivers Month. It's also incredibly important to spread the word about the Caregiver Action Network, whose resources and services can make such a big difference to families," Geist said.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 38% of unemployed adults are currently experiencing anxiety or depressive disorder that is directly related to the pandemic. The CDC took a deeper look at how caregivers' mental health has been impacted by the pandemic, and concluded that family caregivers, who are currently providing critical aid to persons at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, had a higher incidence of adverse mental and behavioral health conditions compared with others.

Family caregivers themselves can experience disability and may apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), often during prime caregiving years in their mid-50s. The average age of SSDI recipients is 54.7.

Find more information about how to apply for disability benefits or returning to work with a disability, visit TrueHelp.com.

Learn more about National Family Caregivers Month online.

ABOUT CAN

Caregiver Action Network is the nation's leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer's disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

