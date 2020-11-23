Arkose Labs' 'Bankrupting Fraud Virtual Summit 2020' Showcased Best and Brightest in Cybercrime Prevention

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs ' inaugural Bankrupting Fraud Virtual Summit brought together industry-leading speakers in online fraud, from the United Nations, Microsoft, PayPal, Visa, Ticketmaster, Capital One, Europol and more. The Summit provided extensive insight into how businesses can better understand the economic drivers that spur attackers on and discussed a range of emerging fraud trends.

More than 1,450 people took part in the event, which featured 20 sessions, 50 speakers from across three continents and was supported by eight sponsors. The agenda included panels, masterclass presentations, fireside chats and networking sessions featuring data-driven intel into novel attack patterns alongside individual philosophies from panelists on how to drive forward positive change in their industries.

"We are delighted to have successfully delivered the inaugural Bankrupting Fraud Summit. We relished the opportunity to explore in depth the most pressing issues within the cybercrime ecosystem and discuss strategies on removing the financial incentives behind attacks," said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO and co-founder at Arkose Labs. "The collaborative nature of the Summit provided diverse perspectives from across the industry on how to navigate security at a time when online fraud is at an all-time high during the COVID-19 crisis."

Keynote speakers included investigative journalist Brian Krebs of Krebs on Cybersecurity, Troy Hunt, founder of "Have I Been Pwned?", Neil Walsh, chief of the Cybercrime, Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism Department for the United Nations. The day opened with a session from Goeff White, the UK's leading cybersecurity investigative journalist and best-selling author.

Troy Hunt discussed the need to think about passwords differently, provided real-life vulnerability examples, and offered security revelations from the multi-faceted cybercrime ecosystem. He noted that the many safeguards in place serve as barriers to the attacker and the user, and emphasized the importance of providing online protection without harming the user experience.

Walsh presented valuable insight into the motivation of fraudsters. In his session, he stated that going to jail is an occupational hazard, and not the largest deterrent to committing cybercrime. Walsh stressed that the real impact in fighting fraudsters is taking their money away. "Criminality is profit-motivated. They are doing it to make money and exploit communities that are vulnerable," he said.

