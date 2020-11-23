Applied Releases Latest Rating Innovation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the release of its latest rating services innovation. Applied Rating Services 2021 delivers more risk analysis and integrated productivity tools for accuracy and staff efficiency during the quoting process, while Applied WebRater 2021 enables brokerages to provide their customers with more accessibility and a self-service quote and bind option that today's consumers expect.

Key enhancements in the release of Applied Rating Services 2021 include:

Dwelling Type Conversion : Enables brokers to save time and reduce E&O by converting dwelling types within Applied PropertyRater while retaining risk information in the form.

: Enables brokers to save time and reduce E&O by converting dwelling types within Applied PropertyRater while retaining risk information in the form. Garaging Location Identification : Delivers Google Street and Google Satellite views of garaging locations directly within Applied AutoRater to avoid potential fraud by providing inaccurate data.

: Delivers Google Street and Google Satellite views of garaging locations directly within Applied AutoRater to avoid potential fraud by providing inaccurate data. Insurer Comparison : Enables brokers to provide insureds a comparison of up to three insurer quotes for quicker coverage option review.

: Enables brokers to provide insureds a comparison of up to three insurer quotes for quicker coverage option review. Expanded eSignature : Allows brokers to select and send multiple documents to their eSignature vendor without individually saving documents to a PDF.

: Allows brokers to select and send multiple documents to their eSignature vendor without individually saving documents to a PDF. Enhanced Management System Integration: Adds quote number to default attachment name for quote documents to ensure proper classification and storage location.

Key enhancements in the release of Applied WebRater 2021 include:

Insured Quote and Bind Online: In support of the Quebec Distribution Act and brokers' compliance, enables brokers to allow consumers to quote and bind online, including providing payment information and receiving temporary slips and policy information for auto. Additionally, brokers can specify which insurers to include and how soon a consumer can bind.

In support of the Quebec Distribution Act and brokers' compliance, enables brokers to allow consumers to quote and bind online, including providing payment information and receiving temporary slips and policy information for auto. Additionally, brokers can specify which insurers to include and how soon a consumer can bind. Inactivity Message: Adds a warning message to the consumer when a quote session has been inactive for more than 15 minutes, allowing consumers the opportunity to continue in the quote before it expires.

Adds a warning message to the consumer when a quote session has been inactive for more than 15 minutes, allowing consumers the opportunity to continue in the quote before it expires. Usability Enhancements: Improves accessibility and inclusivity in all provinces, lines of business and workflows in adherence with Ontario AODA legislation compliance effective January 1, 2021.

"As the insurance industry continues to push towards a more connected ecosystem, Applied is continuously providing digital technology that enables brokerages to deliver quick and accurate rate comparisons along with expert advice to their customers," said Stephane Lacasse, vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. "The newest releases of Applied Rating Services and Applied WebRater further this commitment, enabling brokerages to more efficiently and effectively deliver customers choice, both in how they want to interact with their broker and their policies through access to the most insurers nationwide."

