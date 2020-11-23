Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company") announced today that it has commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units. Each unit issued in the IPO will consist of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "SPRQ U." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "SPRQ" and "SPRQ WS," respectively.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Cowen are acting as book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters. Morgan Stanley, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. TD Securities, MUFG and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The public offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: (800) 221-1037, email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY,11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the energy value chain in North America, with a particular focus on opportunities aligned with energy transition and sustainability themes. The Company is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor II LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo") (NYSE:APO).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed IPO. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

For investors please contact:

info@spartanspacii.com

For media inquiries please contact:

communications@apollo.com



