FPX Nickel Announces Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) ("FPX Nickel" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Stuart Harshaw as a director of the Company. Mr. Harshaw has recently taken on a role as President and CEO of another mining company, limiting his capacity to act on public company boards.



"Stuart has been a valuable contributor to FPX Nickel as both an advisor and board member," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. "He has played an important role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Project at the Decar Nickel District, and his contributions have allowed us to deepen our relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies. We wish Stuart all the best in his new role and future endeavours."

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com.

