SYQH Rename Announcement

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 22, 2020, SYQH acquired EVGI through reverse merger and acquisition. Upon approval by government documents, Liaoning Shuiyun Qinghe Rice Industry Co. LTD has been renamed as a new company. The securities code of EVGI will be soon changed to SYQH, the government approval document NUMBER is as follows: SR20208045885, FILE NUMBER:900024. The above documents have been submitted to the relevant review department for procedural approval, which is expected to take 25 working days. After the approval, the new name and code will be displayed on the official website.

