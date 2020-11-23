Genenta to Appoint Stephen Squinto, Experienced Biotech Executive and Investor, as Chairman

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a hematopoietic stem progenitor cell gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announced that highly experienced biotech executive and investor Stephen Squinto, PhD joint Genenta and will be appointed as Chairman of its Board of Directors.



The appointment will be effective with the approval of the Genenta Shareholders' Meeting. Pierluigi Paracchi, currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genenta, will continue to serve as CEO.

Dr Squinto is currently Executive Partner of the healthcare investment company OrbiMed Advisors and has more than 25 years' experience in the biotech industry, including as Chief Executive Officer of the gene therapy company Passage Bio. He was a co-founder of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Chief Global Operations Officer and Global Head of Research, and previously held several senior leadership positions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Dr Squinto currently serves on the Board of Directors of a several biotech and healthcare companies and has received numerous honors and awards from academic and professional organizations for his scientific work. He received his PhD in Biochemistry and Biophysics from Loyola University of Chicago.

Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO of Genenta, said: "I am delighted to welcome Steve Squinto to Genenta as our new Chairman. Steve will provide valuable input and guidance to the development on Genenta, based on his outstanding and extensive time in biotech industry. In particular, his time as CEO of the gene therapy company Passage Bio provides a clear parallel to Genenta, as we continue to develop the stem cell gene therapy Temferon™."

Stephen Squinto said: "It as honor to be invited to be Chairman of Genenta, a truly exciting company which has the potential to revolutionize the way we treat cancer through its novel immuno-gene therapy Temferon™. I am looking forward to working with the outstanding team already in place to progress this treatment, which has potential against a broad range of tumors both as first line and as combination therapy, further through clinical trials and towards market."

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cancer. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon, which is under investigation in a Phase I/II clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and may reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenge in immuno oncology. Based in Milan, Italy, and New York, USA, Genenta has raised €33.6 million (~$40 million ) in three separate rounds of financing.

Investor Relator - LifeSci Advisors:

Mary-Ann Chang, CFA

Managing Director

+44 7483 28.48.53

mchang@lifesciadvisors.com Genenta Media/Investor Contact:

Stefania Mazzoleni, PhD

+39 339 709.59 31

stefania.mazzoleni@genenta.com GENENTA SCIENCE Srl

OSR - DiBit 1 - Via Olgettina, 58 - 20132 Milan (Italy)

LaunchLabs - Alexandria Center, 14th Floor

430 East 29th Street - New York, NY 10016 (USA)











