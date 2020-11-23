Toothbrush Market to Reach USD 8.24 Billion by 2027; Rising Production of Disposable Oral Care Products to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Nov. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global toothbrush market is set to gain traction from the rising concerns of environmental hazards because of the extensive usage of plastic-based oral care products. To maintain environmental sustainability, manufacturers are producing disposable toothbrushes. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, "Toothbrush Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Manual and Electric Toothbrush), Bristles (Soft, Medium, and Firm), Application (Adults and Children), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further states that the market size was USD 6.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Bolster Growth Owing to High Demand for Personal Care Products

The COVID-19 pandemic globally has surged the demand for personal care and hygiene-related products. The U.S. Department of Commerce declared that between June 2019 to May 2020, the sales of health and personal care stores increased by 6.9%. This is because people are trying to prevent the transmission of coronavirus by maintaining cleanliness. Our research reports include detailed information on the current state of the market. You can select the appropriate strategy to implement for business growth.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/toothbrush-market-103880





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Toothbrush Market are:

Colgate Palmolive Co. (New York, U.S.)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (Ewing Township, U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (Slough, U.K.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (Brentford, U.K.)

Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Curaden AG (Kriens, Switzerland)





Drivers & Restraints

Rising Incidence of Oral Cancer & Tooth Decay to Augment Growth

At present, the incidence of oral-related diseases, such as noma, oro-dental trauma, oral cancer, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay is increasing worldwide at a rapid pace. It is set to surge the demand for medically prescribed toothbrushes. According to a report by the Llywodraeth Cymru Welsh Government, in Wales, around 2,426,600 cases of dental treatment occurred between 1st April 2018 to 31st March 2019. It is set to propel the toothbrush market growth in the near future. However, major companies are facing difficulties in expanding their oral care businesses owing to the dominance of several unorganized and local enterprises. It may obstruct growth.





Segment

Manual Segment Earned 78.12% Share in 2019 Stoked by Their Easy Availability

Based on product type, the manual segment generated 78.12% in terms of the toothbrush market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of manual toothbrushes because of their easy availability in supermarkets and convenience stores. They are also cheaper, as compared to the electric ones.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/toothbrush-market-103880





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market dynamics, growth drivers, and hindrances?

Which segment is set to lead in the coming years?

How will the companies increase sales of toothbrushes?

What are the current, forthcoming, and historical sizes of the market?





Regional Analysis

Increasing Geriatric Population to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific held USD 2.32 billion in terms of revenue. China is considered to be the major contributor to this growth on account of the presence of the geriatric population in the country. Apart from that, in developing nations, such as India and Indonesia, the number of supermarkets and convenience stores is increasing rapidly.

On the other hand, North America is expected to grow rapidly backed by the increasing number of innovative product launches by reputed companies, such as Unilever Plc., and Colgate Palmolive Co. in Canada and the U.S. Coupled with this, busy working habits and improper lifestyles of people would spur growth in this region.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Aim to Develop Unique Toothbrushes to Intensify Competition

The market houses multiple prominent manufacturers that are focusing on introducing innovative dental care products to attract more consumers. They are nowadays investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities.





Below are the latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Perrigo Company plc's Ranir subsidiary successfully acquired a leading toothbrush accessory brand named Steripod®. It is a part of Bonfit America Inc. It contains the brand's portfolio of tongue cleaners, kids' products, and antibacterial toothbrush protectors.

: Perrigo Company plc's Ranir subsidiary successfully acquired a leading toothbrush accessory brand named Steripod®. It is a part of Bonfit America Inc. It contains the brand's portfolio of tongue cleaners, kids' products, and antibacterial toothbrush protectors. February 2020: WowWee® introduced its latest smart toothbrush for kids called BriteBrush. The brush uses live coaching, games, and songs to enable proper brushing. It is equipped with the Modified Bass Technique.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toothbrush-market-103880





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Toothbrush Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Product Type (Value) Manual Electric By Bristles (Value) Soft Medium Firm By Applications (Value) Adult Children By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/toothbrush-market-103880





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Oral Care Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash, and Others), Application (Household and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cosmetics Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (Hair Care, Skin Care, Makeup, and Others), By Gender (Men and Women), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



