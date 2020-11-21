Minnie's Food Pantry to Distribute Complete Thanksgiving Meals to 13,000 individuals in North Texas

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Minnie's Food Pantry celebrates the Thanksgiving holidays by distributing complete Thanksgiving meals, including a turkey and all the traditional trimmings to feed thousands of families in need.



When: Saturday, November 21, 2020



Time: 8AM-10AM



Where: Minnie's Food Pantry

661 18th Street

Plano, TX 75074



Media Info: Dr. Cheryl Jackson, Founder of Minnie's Food Pantry will be on site. Video and photography opportunities are available. Please contact: (214)697-3911 or (214)734-2552 or via email: Zoya@MinniesFoodPantry.org



Event Info: On Saturday, November 21st, Minnie's Food Pantry will host their 12th Annual Feeding 10,000 Thanksgiving Giveaway, made possible in support from USAA, HEB, Kroger, Tom Thumb Albertsons and other community partners! MFP will bring the red-carpet experience to thousands of families and provide each with a Thanksgiving meal including a turkey and all the trimmings needed to enjoy the holidays in their own homes with their loved ones. This year's event will be historical with almost twice as many families registered from previous years, many of which sleep in their cars overnight to receive their turkey meals! Live music will be provided by Emerald City Band to entertain the families as they drive through the contactless giveaway!

"Each year Minnie's Food Pantry hosts an Annual Thanksgiving giveaway to distribute complete Thanksgiving meals, including a turkey and all the trimmings, to families who would otherwise go without in North Texas. Minnie's Food Pantry has been the leading food pantry in North Texas, we have distributed over four million meals since the pandemic hit in March. We will have several guests from the Dallas Mavericks including the CEO, Cynt Marshall and the Mavs Dancers to help entertain the crowd and show them love during the holidays. With the uncertainties of COVID-19 the impact it has had on our community made us create a giveaway experience that will put smiles on people's faces behind their mask. This year's event is anticipated to be larger and better than ever before you have to see it to believe it. "-Dr. Cheryl Jackson, Founder, Minnie's Food Pantry.

About Minnie's Food Pantry: Minnie's Food Pantry is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides healthy, nutritious meals and resources by way of red-carpet treatment to children and families in need. Minnie's Food Pantry is the largest food pantry in North Texas that distributes regardless of zip code. To date, Minnie's Food Pantry has proudly provided over 15 million to families in need of food assistance (with over three million meals being distributed since the pandemic hit our community). Additional information about Minnie's Food Pantry can be found by visiting www.MinniesFoodPantry.org , on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MinniesFoodPantry , and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MinniesPantry .

For more program and sponsorship information, please email info@minniesfoodpantry.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a446099-a977-4521-910e-9730d490617e



