Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Value Partners Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders Relating to Fund Merger

Globe Newswire  
November 20, 2020 2:05pm   Comments
Share:

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Partners Investments Inc. (Value Partners), the manager of the Value Partners Pools, announces that its proposal to merge VPI Global Equity Pool ("Merging Fund") with VPI Foreign Equity Pool ("Continuing Fund") was approved at a Special Meeting of unitholders of the Merging Fund held on November 19, 2020. The merger is to take effect immediately. In conjunction with the merger, the name of the Continuing Fund has changed to VPI Global Equity Pool.

About Value Partners Investments Inc.
Value Partners is an investment management firm founded in 2005 that offers investment products and services through experienced financial advisors at investment dealers and mutual fund dealers across Canada. Value Partners is a registered investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer with $3.0 billion in assets under management on behalf of Canadian families and businesses.

For further information, please contact:

Gregg Filmon
President
Value Partners Investments Inc.
Phone: (204) 949-1723


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com