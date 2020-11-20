12th Annual Semper Fi & America's Fund Holiday Ornament Packing Party Goes Virtual

Camp Pendleton, CA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Fi & America's Fund today announced the successful completion of their 12th annual Holiday Ornament Packing Party. Each year, this initiative brings together hundreds of volunteers from the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area for an event to package thousands of holiday ornaments that are shipped to U.S. service members, veterans and their families living or stationed around the world. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's party took place virtually in the homes of volunteers.

The packaged ornaments will be delivered this Sunday, November 22 between 8am-12pm EST at the General Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller VFW Post #1503 on 14631 Minnieville Road in Dale City, Virginia. Interested media are invited to attend to film the packing of the ornaments in the truck, which will then be sent for mailing and distribution.

"This event is our official kick-off to the holiday season at The Fund and although it had a different look and feel this year, we are always excited to spread holiday cheer in any way possible" said Karen Guenther, President, CEO and Founder of Semper Fi and American's Fund.

This year, more than 17,000 ornaments will be mailed to service members, veterans and their families from every branch of the Armed Forces who have been wounded, ill or injured since September 11, 2001. Each ornament has a holiday design with The Fund's logo. Volunteers included Semper Fi & America's Fund case managers, staff and volunteers.

"Each year these ornaments arrive into the home of our service members and are hung on their family trees. It is a tangible symbol of their sacrifices will always be remembered. Whether it's the holidays or any day, we want servicemembers, veterans and their families to know that they will never be alone," added Guenther.

About Semper Fi & America's Fund:

Semper Fi & America's Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support for veterans during their time of recovery and transition back into civilian life. Since 2004, the Fund has issued $230 million in assistance to 25,000 service members, with an unprecedented 24-to-72-hour turnaround for funds to be issued after a grant is approved. Case Managers work one-on-one with service members and veterans to understand and support their individual needs now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of veterans and their families and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two Veteran nonprofits to receive their highest rating), a Charity Navigator 4-Star rating for ten consecutive years (an achievement attained by only 2% of rated charities), and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at TheFund.org.





John Schiavi Semper Fi & America's Fund 781-354-6826 John.Schiavi@TheFund.Org