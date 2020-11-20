Garrett Motion, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit: Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before November 24, 2020; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Garrett Motion, Inc. (NYSE:GTX) investors that acquired shares between October 1, 2018 and September 18, 2020. Investors have until November 24, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Garrett Motion Inc. operates as an automobile technology provider. The Company offers turbocharging, electric boosting, and automotive software solutions. Garrett Motion serves customers worldwide.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company misled investors regarding the Company's balance sheet risks, specifically the Company's liabilities and exposure to certain claims by Honeywell. On August 26, 2020, the Company disclosed, "Garrett's leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers."

On this news, the Company's share price fell significantly, causing economic harm to investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 24, 2020.

