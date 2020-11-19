I Have A Dream Limited releases 3 new brands – Diipoo, Sakume, Rehney

Kowloon, Hong Kong, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "I Have A Dream Limited" releases 3 new brands:



Diipoo, custom your own products;

Sakume, buy a waifu pillow for you;

Rehney, focus on League of Legends cosplay.

What do these new customized products have to offer and are they worth the wait?

I Have A Dream Ltd; is a successful Hong Kong based company. This innovative company specializes in transforming dreams into reality. It creates customized products that appeal to its huge and ever growing customer base. "I Have A Dream Limited". has delivered products from its unique customized product range to over 2000 customers so far. The trust and love that they have got from their customers has prompted them to introduce 3 new brands and products.

Diipoo ﻿﻿



Their customized product series with delightful designs are available on diipoo.com. Their much appreciated, trusted and widely loved products are their custom body pillow and custom 3D mouse pad. The Diipoo.com site offers custom body pillows and customized pillow covers. The customer has the freedom to make his own designed pillow or choose the custom 3D Dakimakura. There are easy to follow instructions with only 3 steps on this site for designing your custom body pillow. There are 4 different sizes available with different weights too. You can choose from 4 different materials – peach skin, plush, 2WAY and NEW 2WAY. The other popular items available include Dakimakura and Oppai mouse pads, 3D mouse pads, large mouse pads and anime posters.

Sakume

Sakume‘s vision: Let you sleep with the dakimakura waifu pillow .

New designs and arrivals in the Waifu pillow category are available on https://www.sakume.com

On sakume.com you can create an account, order and buy from the Dakimakura store. The Dakimakura originated in Japan and continues to be very popular particularly the anime TV Series.

Sakume Dakimakura store is an online shop that specializes in the sale of thousands of Dakimakura products including anime body pillow cover, anime girl body pillow, anime boy body pillow, Waifu pillow and 3 D Dakimakura. The Sakume store is very popular because it guarantees high quality Dakimakura and other products at the lowest price and giving its customer great value for money, and it has a friendly user interface. The customers have posted wonderful reviews and testimonials post their purchase.

Sakume Dakimakura store has new arrivals in Waifu pillow, and thousands of anime Waifu pillows to choose and buy from.

Rehney

Another popular sub brand of "I Have A Dream Limited" Hong Kong is the game brand – Rehney. The Rehney store specializes in providing Cosplay costumes for the fans of the League of Legends. This innovative product range has products in 9 categories- Star Guardian, True Damage, Battle Academia, Male, Female, K/da Girl Group Valiant Sword, Spirit Blossom and others. They are also available in different genders and skin tones. This product category is extremely popular with the buyers.

Rehney was established with the vision of becoming leader in the Cosplay costume merchandise platform and to cater to Cosplayers who are fans of the League of legends.

They welcome bulk orders and add value to your purchase by offering free shipping worldwide.

"I Have A Dream Limited" – Hong Kong has established a benchmark in transforming its customers dreams into reality. It has excelled in its customer service, and endeavor to meet and even surpass customer expectations through innovative products!

Contact ﻿ Lei Xin: I Have A Dream Ltd ﻿+852 62143022





