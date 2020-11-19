Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

November 19, 2020

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Ann Godbehere 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B American Depositary Share (ADS) Identification Code US7802591070 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price $32.22 Volume 2,650 Aggregated information



- Volume



- Price



2,650



$32.22 Date of Transaction November 18, 2020 Place of Transaction New York (XNYS)



Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

