Director/PDMR Shareholding

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2020 1:24pm   Comments
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

November 19, 2020

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Ann Godbehere
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B American Depositary Share (ADS)
Identification Code US7802591070
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Price $32.22
Volume 2,650
2,650

$32.22 
Date of Transaction November 18, 2020
Place of Transaction New York (XNYS)


Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


