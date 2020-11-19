Global Telehealth Market Worth USD 559.52 Billion and Exhibit 25.2% CAGR; Fear of Virus Transmission through Hospital Travels to Spur Growth, Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telehealth market size is expected to grow astonishingly in the near future on account of the rising preference for e-visits. They provide easy access to the required doctors, lower outpatient department (OPD) waiting times, and are cost-effective. The report further mentions that this market size was USD 61.40 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 559.52 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period. in 2019, North America procured USD 26.14 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the presence of favorable health reimbursement policies, as well as several reputed companies in the region.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

March 2020 – The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in collaboration with the Board of Governors (BoG) Medical Council of India (MCI) and NITI Aayog issued guidelines for telemedicine practice in India.

January 2020 - Teladoc Health acquired InTouch Health which will provide the company with a network of more than 450 hospitals.

June 2019 – Zava, a telemedicine service provider, announced a USD 32 million series A investment for the expansion in Europe from the equity firm, HPE Growth.

April 2019 – InTouch Health announced the launch of Solo, an end-to-end fully integrated virtual care platform, which is suitable for any user type in any healthcare setting.

January 2019 – UnitedHealth Group announced the acquisition of Vivify Health, Inc., a remote patient monitoring company.





Rising Need to Maintain Social Distancing amidst COVID-19 will Favor Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the demand for medical devices owing to the rising burden on healthcare professionals and hospitals, as well as reduced hospital visits. Besides, several cases of elective surgery have been postponed. This has opened doors to new opportunities for these platforms and software solutions. Hence, the demand for virtual consultations is anticipated to surge on account of the current scenario.

Telehealth is considered to be a very powerful weapon to battle the coronavirus pandemic. To avoid virus transmission while traveling to hospitals and clinics, people are rapidly inclining towards these digital platforms.

Teladoc Health Inc., for instance, stated that as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the overall number of virtual consultations surged up to 60% and reached 2 million from January 2020 to March 2020. This proves that people are actively adopting remote monitoring and telehealth services worldwide to keep up with social distancing between the doctors and the patients.





High Rural Population to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on geography, in 2019, North America procured USD 26.14 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the presence of favorable health reimbursement policies, as well as several reputed companies in the region.

Apart from that, the region is adopting the latest technologies in the field of telehealth at a fast pace. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow remarkably in the near future on account of high rural population, technological advancements in digital imaging, and enhancements in healthcare scenario.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of every telehealth provider operating in the global telehealth market. They are as follows:

American Well (Boston, U.S.)

MDLIVE Inc. (Sunrise, U.S)

Teladoc Health Inc. (Purchase, U.S.)

Doctor on Demand Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.)

Dictum Health Inc. (Oakland, U.S.)

Grand Rounds Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.)

OpenTeleHealth (Balticagade, Denmark)

Other Players





Global Telehealth Market Segmentations:

By Type

• Products

• Services

By Application

• Telemedicine

• Patient Monitoring

• Continuous Medical Education

• Others

By Modality

• Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

• Real-time (Synchronous)

• Remote Patient Monitoring

By End User

• Healthcare Facilities

• Homecare

• Other

By Geography

• North America (the U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





