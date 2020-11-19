Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

ITHACA, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2020. Based on a recent closing price of $9.00 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 6.22%.



Contact:

Kevin Twardy

CFO and COO

(989) 875-5528



