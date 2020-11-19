LoRa Alliance® Announces Destination LoRaWAN® Webcast Series Bringing Technology and Market Information Directly to End-Users

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today introduced Destination LoRaWAN, a webcast series that will kick off on December 16, 2020, and run throughout 2021. Through Destination LoRaWAN, industry leaders from inside and outside of the LoRa Alliance ecosystem will demonstrate the power LoRaWAN has to affect change in the world today.



"Destination LoRaWAN will share the latest global and regional developments with LoRaWAN technology, products and services through a series of localized virtual events," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "Our goal is to provide the latest information on key LoRaWAN topics, showcase the value of digitizing your business, and share technical content specifically geared for developers and implementors. We are very excited to have Machine Q, a Comcast Company, leading the way as the gold sponsor of Destination LoRaWAN and Birdz and Charter Communications as our silver sponsors."

The series will bring information and updates about LoRaWAN and the LoRa Alliance to regions around the world, with webcasts in local languages and region-specific market and technology experts. The topics will engage all audiences, from developers to end-users, who want to learn more about LoRaWAN technology and how LoRa Alliance membership drives business value for members.

The kick-off event will take place on December 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. local time in China, Europe (EST), and the United States (PST). Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) leaders Michael MacKenzie, General Manager, AWS IoT Connectivity & Control Services, and Karthik Ranjan, AWS LoRaWAN Ecosystem Leader will keynote, and panelists from CareBand, Kerlink, MultiTech, and Xiamen Ursalink Technology will showcase their LoRaWAN for Good projects that support the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The LoRa Alliance also announced that it postponed the LoRaWAN® World Expo, scheduled to be held in-person in Paris, France, on December 3 and 4, 2020, to new dates March 29-30, 2022.

About the LoRa Alliance:

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. More than 140 major mobile network operators have deployed the LoRaWAN standard globally, and connectivity is available in more than 160 countries, with continual expansion. More information: http://lora-alliance.org/

