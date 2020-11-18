Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chindata Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
November 18, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited ("Chindata Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Total revenues increased by 64.5% to RMB467.5 million (US$68.9 million) from RMB284.1 million in the same period of 2019.

  • Net loss was RMB173.7 million (US$25.6 million), compared to RMB45.7 million in the same period of 2019.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 143.3% to RMB228.0 million (US$33.6 million) from RMB93.7 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 48.8%, compared to 33.0% in the same period of 2019.

  • As of September 30, 2020, total data center IT capacity in service had increased to 248MW from 196MW as of June 30, 2020.

  • As of September 30, 2020, total data center IT capacity under construction was 226MW.

Mr. Jing Ju, Chief Executive Officer and the founder of Chindata Group, commented, "In the third quarter of 2020, we maintained our commitment towards helping leading enterprises manage their core assets and focused on providing our clients with key tasks solutions as well as developing our own core capabilities. As such, we were able to not only sustain a high growth trajectory for our hyperscale data center business, but also meet global digital industry leaders' needs for data center capacity expansion in emerging markets in a speedy manner."

"During the quarter, we delivered strong financial results as our total revenue grew by 11.8% quarter over quarter to RMB467.5, thus demonstrating our strong execution capability and firm commitment to our ‘Customer First' business philosophy." Mr. Dongning Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Chindata Group, commented, "As we continuously enhance our full-stack service capabilities along the industry value chain, we should be able to further improve our company-wide operational efficiency. We also foresee strong demands for our customized hyperscale solutions for the rest of 2020 and beyond."

Third quarter 2020 Financial Results

TOTAL REVENUES
Total revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 64.5% to RMB467.5 million (US$68.9 million) from RMB284.1 million in the same period of 2019, primarily driven by the robust growth of the Company's colocation services in the period.

COST OF REVENUES
In line with the Company's revenue growth, total cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 37.2% to RMB277.2 million (US$40.8 million) from RMB201.9 million in the same period of 2019, mainly driven by the increases in utility costs and depreciation and amortization expenses.

GROSS PROFIT
Gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 131.6% to RMB190.3 million (US$28.0 million) from RMB82.2 million in the same period of 2019. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 expanded to 40.7% from 28.9% in the same period of 2019.

OPERATING EXPENSES
Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 159.1% to RMB283.6 million (US$41.8 million) from RMB109.4 million in the same period of 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 107.7% to RMB34.5 million (US$5.1 million) from RMB16.6 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to more marketing activities and higher personnel costs as the Company continued to expand its business.

  • General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 186.6% to RMB236.6 million (US$34.8 million) from RMB82.5 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was mainly driven by (i) higher share-based compensation expenses, which increased to RMB121.3 million (US$17.9 million) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB45.9 million in the same period of 2019; and (ii) a one-off management consulting services fee, incurred in connection of the initial public offering, in the amount of RMB61.0 million.

  • Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 21.3% to RMB12.5 million (US$1.8 million) from RMB10.3 million in the same period of 2019, mostly due to higher personnel costs as the Company continued to invest in its research and development initiatives to further enhance its service offerings.

OPERATING LOSS
Operating loss in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB93.2 million (US$13.7 million), compared to RMB27.3 million in the same period of 2019.

ADJUSTED EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 143.3% to RMB228.0 million (US$33.6 million) from RMB93.7 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest income and expenses, income tax (benefits) expenses, share-based compensation, expense related to the reorganization, management consulting service fee, change in fair value of financial instruments, foreign exchange (gain) loss and non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 48.8%, compared to 33.0% in the same period of 2019.

NET LOSS
Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB173.7 million (US$25.6 million), compared to RMB45.7 million in the same period of 2019.

NET LOSS PER ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were RMB0.58 (US$0.08). Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.29 (US$0.04). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had RMB3.50 billion (US$515.2 million) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to RMB1.12 billion as of December 31, 2019.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT
On October 2, 2020, the Company successfully completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 40,000,000 ADSs, each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$13.50 per ADS for a total offering size of US$540 million.

On October 2, 2020, the Company's underwriters exercised their options to acquire additional 6,000,000 ADSs at the public offering price. On the same day, the Company also closed its private placement of 9,629,630, 5,925,926 and 4,444,444 Class A ordinary shares to Joyful Phoenix Limited, SCEP Master Fund, and Shiying Finance Limited, respectively.

Business Outlook
For full year 2020, the Company expects its total revenues range from RMB1,770 million to RMB1,790 million and adjusted EBITDA to range from RMB830 million to RMB850 million. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:30 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process to receive a unique registrant ID and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID:  4252618
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4252618

The replay will be accessible through November 27, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
International:  +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: 4252618

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.chindatagroup.com/.

About Chindata Group
Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

Exchange Rate Information
Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi into U.S. dollars were made at RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Chindata Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Chindata Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Chindata Group's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Chindata Group's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth and competition of the data center and IT market; its ability to generate sufficient capital or obtain additional capital to meet its future capital needs; its ability to maintain competitive advantages; its ability to keep and strengthen its relationships with major clients and attract new clients; its ability to locate and secure suitable sites for additional data centers on commercially acceptable terms; government policies and regulations relating to Chindata Group's business or industry; general economic and business conditions in the regions where Chindata Group operates and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Chindata Group's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chindata Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Chindata Group's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results as they do not include all items that impact its net loss or income for the period, and are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. A limitation of using the non-GAAP financial measure is that the non-GAAP measure exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

For Enquiries, Please Contact:

Ms. Joy Zhang
Zhuo.zhang@chindatagroup.com

Ms. Xiaolin Zhao
xiaolin.zhao@chindatagroup.com

 
 
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
           
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
           
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
           
           
  As of
December 31, 2019		   As of September 30, 2020
  RMB   RMB   US$
           
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 1,038,897     3,383,027     498,266  
Restricted cash 14,365     36,794     5,419  
Accounts receivable, net 304,695     328,524     48,386  
Value added taxes recoverable 80,715     150,921     22,228  
Prepayments and other current assets 134,459     202,607     29,841  
           
Total current assets 1,573,131     4,101,873     604,140  
           
Non‑current assets          
Property and equipment, net 4,404,587     5,480,468     807,186  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 430,288     550,540     81,086  
Finance lease right-of-use assets 155,347     147,843     21,775  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 827,069     797,311     117,431  
Restricted cash 66,578     77,845     11,465  
Value added taxes recoverable 247,851     311,208     45,836  
Other non-current assets 66,332     157,041     23,130  
           
Total non‑current assets 6,198,052     7,522,256     1,107,909  
           
Total assets 7,771,183     11,624,129     1,712,049  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities          
Short-term bank loans and current portion of long-term bank loans 63,347     134,183     19,763  
Accounts payable 959,372     817,650     120,427  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 37,767     38,284     5,639  
Current portion of finance lease liabilities 5,485     4,946     728  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 200,808     1,017,178     149,814  
           
Total current liabilities 1,266,779     2,012,241     296,371  
           
Non‑current liabilities          
Long-term bank loans 2,692,154     3,924,398     578,001  
Operating lease liabilities 217,523     209,953     30,923  
Finance lease liabilities 61,161     60,200     8,867  
Other non-current liabilities 296,393     428,551     63,119  
           
Total non‑current liabilities 3,267,231     4,623,102     680,910  
           
Total liabilities 4,534,010     6,635,343     977,281  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Ordinary shares 34     38     6  
Additional paid-in capital 3,512,291     5,535,666     815,315  
Statutory reserves 13,908     13,908     2,048  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,011     1,373     202  
Accumulated deficit (329,071 )   (562,199 )   (82,803 )
           
Total shareholders' equity 3,237,173     4,988,786     734,768  
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,771,183     11,624,129     1,712,049  
           



CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
                           
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
                           
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
                           
                           
  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   September 30,
2019		   September 30,
2020
  RMB   RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                           
                           
Revenue 284,136     418,128     467,484     68,853     505,625     1,278,088     188,242  
Cost of revenue (201,949 )   (251,391 )   (277,157 )   (40,821 )   (377,505 )   (771,422 )   (113,618 )
                           
Gross profit 82,187     166,737     190,327     28,032     128,120     506,666     74,624  
Operating expenses                          
Selling and marketing expenses (16,602 )   (21,323 )   (34,475 )   (5,078 )   (33,082 )   (71,491 )   (10,529 )
General and administrative expenses (82,535 )   (99,127 )   (236,583 )   (34,845 )   (170,249 )   (420,236 )   (61,894 )
Research and development expenses (10,314 )   (7,414 )   (12,513 )   (1,843 )   (12,721 )   (28,311 )   (4,170 )
                           
Total operating expenses (109,451 )   (127,864 )   (283,571 )   (41,766 )   (216,052 )   (520,038 )   (76,593 )
                           
Operating (loss) income (27,264 )   38,873     (93,244 )   (13,734 )   (87,932 )   (13,372 )   (1,969 )
Interest income 1,017     2,315     6,280     925     3,890     10,299     1,517  
Interest expense (20,613 )   (65,975 )   (60,915 )   (8,972 )   (49,936 )   (178,543 )   (26,297 )
Foreign exchange gain (loss) 449     907     (1,293 )   (190 )   (2,089 )   (512 )   (75 )
Changes in fair value of financial instruments (990 )   (8,216 )   (9,965 )   (1,468 )   (3,263 )   (8,499 )   (1,252 )
Others, net 1,280     2,689     1,894     279     (2,629 )   2,767     408  
                           
Loss before income taxes (46,121 )   (29,407 )   (157,243 )   (23,160 )   (141,959 )   (187,860 )   (27,668 )
Income tax benefit (expense) 405     (15,941 )   (16,454 )   (2,423 )   1,386     (45,268 )   (6,667 )
                           
Net loss (45,716 )   (45,348 )   (173,697 )   (25,583 )   (140,573 )   (233,128 )   (34,335 )
Less: Net income attributable to non‑controlling interests 694     -     -     -     4,742     -     -  
Net loss attributable to Chindata Group Holdings Limited (46,410 )   (45,348 )   (173,697 )   (25,583 )   (145,315 )   (233,128 )   (34,335 )
                           
Net loss per share:                          
Basic and diluted (0.09 )   (0.08 )   (0.29 )   (0.04 )   (0.43 )   (0.40 )   (0.06 )
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:                          
Foreign currency translation adjustments (11,234 )   3,151     2,363     348     (11,156 )   (38,638 )   (5,691 )
                           
Comprehensive loss (56,950 )   (42,197 )   (171,334 )   (25,235 )   (151,729 )   (271,766 )   (40,026 )
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non‑controlling interests 694     -     -     -     4,742     -     -  
Comprehensive loss attributable to Chindata Group Holdings Limited (57,644 )   (42,197 )   (171,334 )   (25,235 )   (156,471 )   (271,766 )   (40,026 )
                           



CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
                           
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
                           
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
                           
                           
  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   September 30,
2019		   September 30,
2020
  RMB   RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                           
                           
Net loss (45,716 )   (45,348 )   (173,697 )   (25,583 )   (140,573 )   (233,128 )   (34,335 )
Depreciation and amortization 67,201     95,932     102,319     15,070     152,378     293,743     43,264  
Share-based compensation 45,862     60,991     150,416     22,154     45,862     251,740     37,077  
Amortization of debt issuance cost 3,787     7,176     12,003     1,768     5,821     24,749     3,645  
Others (1,019 )   6,287     (8,447 )   (1,244 )   7,930     (8,706 )   (1,282 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities 17,277     83,489     55,887     8,231     13,144     118,420     17,441  
                           
Net cash generated from operating activities 87,392     208,527     138,481     20,396     84,562     446,818     65,810  
                           
Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (679,616 )   (469,114 )   (804,889 )   (118,547 )   (869,213 )   (1,606,010 )   (236,540 )
Purchase of land use rights (3,141 )   (10,825 )   (160,879 )   (23,695 )   (23,711 )   (194,358 )   (28,626 )
Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired -     -     -     -     (1,879,040 )   -     -  
Net cash used in investing activities (682,757 )   (479,939 )   (965,768 )   (142,242 )   (2,771,964 )   (1,800,368 )   (265,166 )
                           
Net proceeds from financing activities 879,458     916,465     2,498,256     367,953     3,472,944     3,789,095     558,073  
                           
Net cash generated from financing activities 879,458     916,465     2,498,256     367,953     3,472,944     3,789,095     558,073  
                           
Exchange rate effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23,453 )   236     (60,708 )   (8,942 )   (25,331 )   (57,719 )   (8,502 )
                           
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 260,640     645,289     1,610,261     237,165     760,211     2,377,826     350,215  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 644,274     1,242,116     1,887,405     277,985     144,703     1,119,840     164,935  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 904,914     1,887,405     3,497,666     515,150     904,914     3,497,666     515,150  
                           



CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
                             
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
                             
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for percentage data)
                             
                             
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   September 30,
2019		   September 30,
2020
    RMB   RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                             
                             
Net loss   (45,716 )   (45,348 )   (173,697 )   (25,583 )   (140,573 )   (233,128 )   (34,335 )
Add: Depreciation & Amortization(1)   68,141     96,953     103,342     15,221     153,833     296,812     43,716  
Add: Interest income & expense   19,596     63,660     54,635     8,047     46,046     168,244     24,780  
Add: Income tax (benefit) expenses   (405 )   15,941     16,454     2,423     (1,386 )   45,268     6,667  
                             
Add: Share-based compensation   45,862     60,991     150,416     22,154     45,862     251,740     37,077  
Add: Expenses related to the Reorganization(2)   2,169     -     -     -     36,312     -     -  
Add: Management consulting services fee   3,149     3,934     64,862     9,553     12,208     72,757     10,715  
Add: Changes in fair value of financial instruments   990     8,216     9,965     1,468     3,263     8,499     1,252  
Add: Foreign exchange (gain) loss   (449 )   (907 )   1,293     190     2,089     512     75  
Add: Non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights   389     745     721     106     634     2,081     306  
Adjusted EBITDA   93,726     204,185     227,991     33,579     158,288     612,785     90,253  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   33.0 %   48.8 %   48.8 %   48.8 %   31.3 %   47.9 %   47.9 %
                             
Note:                            
(1) Before the deduction of government grants.        
(2) Expenses related to the Reorganization are non-recurring expenses related to the transactions in the Reorganization.        


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com