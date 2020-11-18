Diverse Utah Organizations Join Together to Address State's Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases

Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah community leaders Dr. Marc Harrison from Intermountain Healthcare, Gail Miller from the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, Ryan Smith from Qualtrics, and Keith McMullin from Deseret Management Corporation – along with their respective organizations – are joining together to address the skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 in Utah and subsequent hospitalizations that are overwhelming hospitals and health systems.

The leaders and their organizations called on all Utahns Tuesday to unite to stop the spread of the virus within the state, which has broken records in recent days for the number of new cases diagnosed and volume of people hospitalized for the virus.

"The volume of COVID patients coming into Utah's hospitals simply isn't sustainable. Our caregivers have gone all in to care for our community, but they're feeling frustrated and exhausted," said Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. "We're imploring our Utah community to go all in with us by masking, social distancing, and limiting social gatherings. We're confident that we can pull together to prevent these hospitalizations and deaths."

"We are counting on everyone to be mindful of the need for unity and support in following suggested health measures as we move into this holiday season. It's important to remember why we are doing this – to stay safe and healthy," said Gail Miller, owner and chair of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. "We can do this. We're all in, are you?"

The need for unity and support among Utahns to adopt public health measures to combat the growing pandemic is vital as colder temperatures and the holidays approach. Public health officials are calling on Utahns to NOT gather with extended family outside their immediate household this Thanksgiving in an effort to reduce spread. The community leaders unveiled a new public service and social media campaign called "All In" to address the need for Utahns to join together to reduce the spread of the virus. The PSA videos will air on local TV stations and a variety of social media platforms. Billboards and other signage will also be used to promote the campaign and message of unity and support.

"Right now, we need to be all in," said Ryan Smith, founder of Qualtrics. "Utah businesses are the best in the world because we get things done. This is a critical time for us to come together and be all in on slowing the spread COVID so we can protect our families, neighbors, and caregivers."

"This is a crucial moment for all Utahns. Today, tomorrow, next week, we need to make choices so we can reduce the spread of this virus," said Keith McMullin, CEO of Deseret Management Corporation. "Let's be diligent about wearing a mask, staying physically apart, and limiting the size of our social gatherings."

###

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.

For links to video and PSAs, please see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news/2020/11/top-leaders-from-diverse-utah-organizations-pro-sports-technology-media-and-healthcare-join-together-to-address-utahs-skyrocketing-covid19-cases.

Attachments





Jess Gomez IHC Health Services, Inc. 801-718-8495 jess.gomez@imail.org