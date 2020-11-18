Global Natural Gas Liquids Market to Benefit from Developments in Fuel Transportation Systems, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural gas liquids market is likely to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to the growing awareness regarding the use of combustible fuels releasing harmful gases. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Natural Gas Liquid Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Ethane, Propane, Butane, Pentane, and Others), By Application (Petrochemical Feedstock, Space Heating, Blend Stock, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026," the market will derive growth from the use of natural gas liquids over diverse applications.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/natural-gas-liquid-market-100426





Natural gas liquids or hydrocarbons are widely used in several applications across a diversified sector. The property of liquefied natural gas to occupy a significantly low volume has led to advantages such as easy transportation and low space occupancy. Transportation of large amounts of natural gas liquids over longer distances has encouraged trade activities. In addition to transportation, the chemical composition of the natural gas liquid allows their use in applications such as petroleum, oil refineries, cooking, and as a transportation fuel for vehicles. The report provides segmentation of the global natural gas liquids market and signifies the applications of several product types, in addition to describing their impact on the growth of the market. Additionally, the report highlights the latest industry developments and states the impact of these developments on the global natural gas liquids market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/natural-gas-liquid-market-100426





Increasing Investment in Gas Delivery Systems to Favor Market Growth

The diverse applications of natural gas liquids have created a greater adoption among end-users across the world. The escalating demand for natural gas liquids has encouraged companies to forge feasible delivery systems across the world. Enhanced delivery and transportation systems will subsequently create more opportunities for growth for the natural gas liquids market companies as well as influence the growth of the market in a positive manner. In a bid to establish a market stronghold, companies have raised their investment in natural gas liquid manufacturing processes as well as transportation and delivery systems. In April 2019, ONEOK announced the extension of its pipeline coverage with the aim of serving more people. The company announced that it will expand its pipeline coverage by 75 miles, ranging from its natural gas liquid processing plant to third party distributors. ONEOK has decided on an initial US$ 100 Mn investment in developing this pipeline. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that such projects will have a significant impact on the global natural gas liquids market. The report identifies industry developments that have had a direct positive impact on the growth of the market.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/natural-gas-liquid-market-100426





Asia Pacific Will Witness Substantial Growth, owing to Its Recent Efforts to Tackle Air Pollution

The growing efforts put in by companies operating in the Asia Pacific have led to the rising adoption of natural gas liquids in numerous applications. The increasing awareness regarding air pollution and measures needed to be taken to control air pollution has emerged in favor of natural gas liquids. Natural gas liquids have emerged as excellent alternatives to combustible fuels. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the efforts to minimize air pollution, particularly in the countries of China and India will favor the growth of the natural gas liquids market in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, strict regulatory policies towards the emission of harmful gases will lead to a huge demand for natural gas liquids in this region. The report provides segmentation of the global natural gas liquids market based on regional demographics and highlights the leading regions in the market.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies that have generated substantial natural gas liquids market revenue in recent years. A few of the prominent natural gas liquids market companies are Exxon Mobil Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Eni S.p.A., Rosneft, Petrobras, SM Energy, Linn Energy LLC, BP Plc, Statoil ASA, Swift Energy Company, Range Resources Corporation, Devon Energy Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, and Southwestern Energy Co.





Pre Book- Underground Natural Gas Liquids Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100426





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Power Rental Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Rating (Below 75 KVA, 75 – 375 KVA, 375 – 750 KVA, Above 750 KVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas and LPG, Others), By Application (Continuous, Stand By, Peak Load), By End-Use (Mining, Construction, Utility, Events, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Offshore Wind Power Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Installation (Fixed Structure, Floating Structure), By Water Depth (Up to 30m, Above 30m), By Capacity (Up to 3MW, 3MW to 5MW, Above 5MW) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

High Voltage Cables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), By Voltage (100 kV – 250 kV, 251 kV – 400 kV, Above 400 kV), By End-User (Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Technology (Thermal Based, Membrane Based), By Application (Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemical, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 to 2026

Compressor Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Rotary Screw Compressor, Reciprocating Air Compressor, Centrifugal Compressor, Others), By End-User (Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Utility, Manufacturing, Chemical, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



