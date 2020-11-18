Cancer research, corruption and sabotage feature in a new medical story based on the author's real-life experiences

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After young cancer researcher Mary Austin discovered a breakthrough drug that could change chemotherapy, the drug industry suppressed the breakthrough and transformed her life and career forever. Inspired by her life, Austin has changed names to protect identities in her new novel "The Last Rose of Summer" (published by Archway Publishing).

As a young pre-med student at Cleary University, the soon-to-be physician, Mary Austin, discovered a remarkable, non-toxic drug that could offer tremendous hope to cancer patients. A drug company became involved shortly before her work's publication, and suddenly sabotage and death threats rendered further work impossible. Years later, her beloved mentor allowed her to recreate the work, but she found out as he was dying that her drug stock had been sabotaged again, preventing her once more from publishing the results.

Austin hopes her book makes people think and consider "That there is a drug that might really help cancer patients which has been suppressed. Also, if this drug has been suppressed, what else might be out there?"

Susan Keefe of The Columbia Review offers praise for "The Last Rose of Summer" saying: "Throughout this compelling novel the reader is transported into another life, the life of a young woman passionate about people, and saving lives. Through her eyes we get a fly-on-the-wall glimpse into what it is like being a med student, working in large hospitals and laboratories, and we also get a tiny inclining into the internal ‘politics' which abound in the medical profession at all levels."

"The Last Rose of Summer" is available for purchase online on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/ Last-Rose-Summer-Morrissey-ebook/dp/B003R50F0A.

"The Last Rose of Summer"

By Mary Austin

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 248 pages | ISBN 9781480890527

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 248 pages | ISBN 9781480890510

E-Book | 248 pages | ISBN 9781480890534

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mary Austin is a pseudonym for a doctor who gave up first her research career, then a career as a board certified pediatrician, and finally her personal safety, rather than participate in suppressing the discovery of a cancer drug that may be of great benefit to patients. "The Last Rose of Summer" is Austin's first book in her upcoming series.

