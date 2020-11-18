Book presents a new method to study and interpret history written under ideographs

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "This is my fourth book related to Northeast Asia (NEA) under the same theme that I chose. The theme evolved in the process of searching for the root of ethnic Korean and trail of migration over 20 years. While searching the historical records, it was apparent that Korean scholars had very limited access to the records and couldn't involve the essential elements that is the interpretation of the archaic ideograms," Lee Mosol, MD, MPH states.

In "Ancient History of Korea: Mystery Unveiled. Second Edition" (published by Xlibris), Mosol presents a new method to study and interpret history written under ideographs and defined that history is the mother of all sciences and liberal arts. He went one step further and emphasizes that not the written records alone, but reasoning is an essential element in the forensic science and study of Northeast Asia history.

"Though Chinese history has that the legendary Gija (箕子) went to Joseon at the end of Shang dynasty (商朝; c. 1046 BC) and came back to the west Zhou within few years, no one has yet confirmed the birth place of Joseon. Korean had used the standard method of studying history, but couldn't find it," Mosol says. "He convinced that Chinese concealed the facts and spread out false information. Korean used a wrong method to find facts concealed by the criminals. He applied a new methodology with a series of syllogism and found out the root. The founding father of the Ancient Korea conducted the epic flood. The mobster killed him and declared the Xia dynasty in the birth place of the Yellow River Civilization. They buried ancient Korean History."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of this book, Mosol answers, "To make them realized that old Chinese scholars spread false information. They have committed a crime. Anyone dealing with ancient history of Northeast Asia ought to approach as a forensic scientist. The ancient scriptures of Northeast Asia should be interpreted with common sense, awareness and logic all together." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/807864-ancient-history-of-korea

About the Author

Lee Mosol, MD, MPH was born in 1940, educated and received his MD degree in Korea. He came to the United States in 1970. He was trained in Indiana University Medical Center and held tenured faculty positions in the George Washington University. He retired in 2010 from the Georgetown University Medical Center. He had learned to understand the Ancient Chinese classics in Korea and joined a group of Korean scholars interested in Neo Confucian Study. As a well-equipped with critical reading, skill to design a new method to solve the issues, he steps in searching for the root of Korean, and declared as a hermit historian. Since the first book "뿌리를 찾아서", he already published three books in English and two in Korean. He also set up his website [ancienthistoryofkorea.com] to update his academic advancement, and joined Facebook under his pen name Mosol Lee.

