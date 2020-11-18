Experience the lives of two people who stay friends through a tragedy at sea, sexual dysphoria and the Vietnam War

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the Vietnam War, childhood friends Jimmy and Peter go in different directions as a college student and peace worker, but secrets from the past bring them back together in Steve Robitaille's new novel titled "Bartleby's Revenge" (published by Archway Publishing).

Jimmy is a student journalist who soon finds himself on the front lines of protests, where his fellow students not only demand an end to war but also the end of racism and segregation in their college community. Peter is still haunted by his father's death on an ill-fated fishing trip. He joins the Mennonites in Vietnam as a peace worker. Through his relationship with a Thai woman he is introduced to the Mother Goddess ceremony and finds spiritual confirmation of his gender transformation.

"I think this book fills a void. Both Jimmy and Peter stand in opposition to the war and like several of our presidents and presidential candidates (Bush, Clinton, Trump and Biden) the fact that they were able to avoid active military duty shapes their lives well into late middle-age," Robitaille says, adding that "By introducing a character dealing with this issue in the late 60s and 70s, I wanted readers to appreciate that gender fluidity is not some recent trend. That is why I also have Patricia encounter the Mother Goddess tradition while in Vietnam, as well as her meeting with the Two Spirit Native American soldier."

About the Author

Steve Robitaille was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, where he was first exposed to the lore of Herman Melville. He later moved to Miami and fished its waters before attending the University of Florida. He earned his master's from the University of Hartford and doctorate from the University of Florida. He is a retired college English professor with 25 years of experience and Emmy Award-winning documentary producer; he's created 25 films, won four Emmys and the Edward R. Murrow Award. Robitaille's interview with the poet, May Sarton, was published in "The Collected Interviews of May Sarton." "Bartleby's Revenge" is his first novel. Robitaille is currently completing a memoir.

