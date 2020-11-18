DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cardone Capital, LLC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of interests in Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC ("Fund V") and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC ("Fund VI"). Investors have until November 20, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Cardone Capital provides real estate investment opportunities to the so-called "everyday investor" through real estate crowdfunding. According to Cardone Capital's website, Cardone Capital "finds the deals, negotiates the purchase and financing, and closes the deal," generating rental payments from creditworthy tenants to pay monthly cash distributions to investors.

The Cardone Capital class action lawsuit alleges that, in addition to certain "test the waters" communications, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding: (1) whether investors would obtain a 15% internal rate of return on their investments; (2) the amounts of monthly distributions they would receive; and (3) investors' debt obligations. The class action lawsuit further alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements in the offering documents and omitted to state material facts relating to how the acquisition of properties to be owned by Fund V and Fund VI would be financed and the interest Cardone Capital would charge the funds for loaning "the aggregate principal balance" to acquire those properties. Cardone Capital also represented to investors that it would pay monthly distributions based on cash flows from operations when, in fact, Cardone Capital suspended monthly distributions in April 2020.

