Haynes International, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Conference Call

KOKOMO, Ind., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, November 20, 2020 to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on November 19, 2020. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.



Date: Friday, November 20, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Dial-In Numbers: 844-369-8770 (Domestic) 862-298-0840 (International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.



For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 18, 2020. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Replay Access: Conference: 38595



A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com .



About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact: Daniel Maudlin Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Haynes International, Inc. 765-456-6102







