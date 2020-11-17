Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American National Bankshares Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 17, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

DANVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record December 4, 2020.

The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter's dividend and based on the stock's closing price of $28.54 on November 16, 2020, represents a dividend yield of approximately 3.8%.
        
About American National
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 25 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

   
Contact: Jeffrey W. Farrar, Chief Operating and Financial Officer
         434-773-2274        
  farrarj@amnb.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com