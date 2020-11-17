Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Itamar Medical to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 17, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a medical technology and digital health company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming Piper Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Dates: Tuesday, December 1-Thursday December 3, 2020
Format: Fireside chat available the week of November 23, 2020
A link to the fireside chat presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.itamar-medical.com.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.
Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. The Company's key product, WatchPAT™, is commercially available within major markets including the US, Japan, and Europe. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)
Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
Phone: +1-415-937-5412
investors@itamar-medical.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com