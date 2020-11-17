China Index Holdings to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH), ("CIH" or the "Company"), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at F15, Tower A, No. 20 Guogongzhuang Middle Street, Fengtai District, Beijing 100070, People's Republic of China on December 18, 2020 at 10 a.m., Beijing time.



No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders of record and beneficial owners of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with the management.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 18, 2020 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Company's Class A and Class B ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the AGM in person.

The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2020. The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com/, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/ .

Holders of the Company's Ordinary Shares or ADSs may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report, free of charge, by sending an email to CIH-IR@fang.com or by writing to the Investor Relations Department of the Company at F15, Tower A, No. 20 Guogongzhuang Middle Street, Fengtai District, Beijing 100070, People's Republic of China.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "are likely to," "estimates," "may," "should" and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH's future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates and market position. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH's control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Ms. Jessie Yang Investor Relations Email: CIH-IR@fang.com