SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. - PRAX

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ("Praxis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PRAX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Praxis certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2020, post-market, Praxis announced receipt of "a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") on the Investigational New Drug ("IND") submission for PRAX-114 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (‘MDD')." Specifically, Praxis advised investors that "[a]t the end of the 30-day IND review period, the FDA notified the Company that the IND has been placed on full clinical hold. The FDA has not provided any reason for the clinical hold."

On this news, Praxis's stock price fell $7.79 per share, or 21.78%, to close at $27.98 per share on November 10, 2020.

