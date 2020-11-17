SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Innate Pharma S.A. - IPHA

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Innate Pharma S.A. ("Innate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IPHA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Innate and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 23, 2018, Innate and AstraZeneca plc ("AstraZeneca") announced an expansion of a pre-existing collaboration agreement between the two companies, pursuant to which AstraZeneca purchased 9.8% of a newly-issued equity stake in Innate and obtained, among other things, full oncology rights to monalizumab, a first-in-class humanized anti-NKG2A antibody. As part of this agreement, Innate was to receive $100 million in milestone payments at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial for monalizumab. Then, on September 8, 2020, Innate issued a press release announcing, in relevant part, that Innate and AstraZeneca had amended their collaboration agreement, such that Innate "will now receive a $50 million payment upon AstraZeneca's dosing of the first patient in the Phase 3 trial, and a $50 million payment after the interim analysis demonstrates the combination meets a pre-defined threshold of clinical activity."

On this news, Innate's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $1.62 per share, or 26.6%, to close at $4.45 per ADS on September 8, 2020.

