Mercedes-Benz Canada Announces Eva Wiese as first female President and CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daimler AG has appointed Eva Wiese (45) as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, effective February 1, 2021. Wiese succeeds Dimitris Psillakis, who in October was appointed by the Daimler Board of Management as Head of Marketing and Sales, Mercedes-Benz Cars North America and CEO of MBUSA, effective January 1, 2021.



"We are thrilled to welcome Eva to this important leadership role. Eva's extensive experience in multiple markets and across a variety of business areas will be critical to delivering on the six strategic pillars that will help further grow Mercedes-Benz' position in the Canadian market," said Psillakis. "Mercedes-Benz Canada benefits from strong female leaders throughout the organization and we are very pleased that Eva will contribute to that even further as the first woman to lead the company."

In her new role as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, Wiese will assume overall responsibility for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vans. She will lead Mercedes-Benz Canada's 1,200 employees across 14 locations and a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships. For the interim period in January 2021 between Psillakis' departure and Wiese' arrival, Mercedes-Benz Canada Chief Financial Officer Felix Britsch will serve as interim President and CEO.

Wiese' experience in retail, brand, marketing and customer services will be invaluable to Mercedes-Benz Canada, as will her longstanding work leading not only passenger cars but also vans and the Mercedes-AMG sub-brand. Wiese started her career at Mercedes-Benz in 2001 as a management trainee. After gaining experience in various departments and at different locations across Germany, the United States and Asia, she worked as Executive Assistant to the Head of Mercedes Car Group. After different functions at Communications and Global Service & Parts, she was responsible for Strategic Product Management at Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars. In 2016, Eva joined Mercedes-AMG as Head of Marketing and Product Management.

Since 2019, Wiese has been leading Own Retail Passenger Cars and Vans in Wuerttemberg, consisting of 17 locations around Stuttgart, Germany. Additionally, Wiese has been working to establish the Customer Experience Management department, accounting for Marketing, Customer Contact Centers and Customer Journey across German Own Retail.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 46,090 vehicles in 2019. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information, please contact:

Zakary Paget (647) 267-5932 zakary.paget@mercedes-benz.ca

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/426364f0-fa97-4be0-b21c-fcc3118cd1b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ad727dd-9999-4061-9ed0-70cb8ed05c68



