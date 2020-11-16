Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Summit to Participate in DA Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Virtual Bank Tour

Globe Newswire  
November 16, 2020 1:30pm   Comments
Share:

MOOREFIELD, W.V., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ:SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer and Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be making a virtual presentation in conjunction with the DA Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Virtual Bank Tour on November 17, 2020.

A copy of the presentation materials is available on the Company's website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.95 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 41 banking locations.


Contact:    Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone:   (304) 530-0552
Email:   rtissue@summitfgi.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com