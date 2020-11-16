Norton Rose Fulbright appoints Richard Krumholz as Global Head of Litigation and Disputes

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Rose Fulbright's Global Chief Executive Gerry Pecht today appointed Richard Krumholz as the law firm's new Global Head of Litigation and Disputes. Krumholz will lead one of the world's largest Litigation and Disputes Practice Groups, with more than 1,200 lawyers across 52 cities worldwide.

Krumholz succeeds Gerry Pecht in this leadership role, following Pecht's recent election to Global Chief Executive. Krumholz has led the US Litigation and Disputes Practice Group since 2014.

With his global appointment, Krumholz will now share leadership duties of the US Litigation and Disputes Practice Group, which consists of approximately 350 lawyers in 11 cities. Steve Jansma, the firm's US Head of Products, Pharma, Medical and Mass Tort, assumes the role of US Co-Head of Litigation and Disputes alongside Krumholz.

Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright's Global Chief Executive, said:

"Richard has proven himself as a dynamic and inspiring leader of some of the finest litigators in the world, and this experience makes him a perfect fit to lead our global disputes group. He understands and embraces the client-focused commitment and strategies the firm has always embodied, and the collaboration that is critically important to managing our world-leading practice."

Norton Rose Fulbright advises many of the world's largest corporations and financial institutions on complex, high-value and sensitive multijurisdictional disputes. The Global Litigation and Disputes Practice Group has lawyers working across the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Krumholz, who is a member of Norton Rose Fulbright's Global Executive Committee, said:

"Around the globe, Norton Rose Fulbright is known as a trusted advisor to clients in some of the most important matters they face, both in particular regions and in cross-border disputes and investigations. Our partners have a well-deserved reputation for achieving exceptional results for clients, with our industry focus and innovative efficiencies providing important competitive advantages. I look forward to working with our partners across the globe to build on our successes."

Krumholz continues to represent clients in a broad range of disputes, including complex business disputes, securities/merger litigation, multijurisdictional qui tam cases, bankruptcy adversary proceedings, energy litigation and multi-district litigation. He has litigated and tried cases in state and federal courts and in arbitration proceedings in the US and before international tribunals, representing telecommunications, energy and financial institution clients in bet-the-company litigation.

Jansma has a national practice defending mass tort and complex product liability disputes. Jansma has served as national and regional coordinating counsel and lead trial counsel for numerous Fortune 500 companies in multi-district litigation, class actions and product liability.

Krumholz and Jansma have both spent nearly three decades at Norton Rose Fulbright, as both joined the law firm in 1992.

