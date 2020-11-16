Mealkite Greatly Improves Review Quality with Major Investment in the Latest Technology

La Crosee, WI , Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mealkite's foodservice reviews have received a visible upgrade thanks to the couple's hefty investment in the latest equipment. The meal review service has invested in new video equipment, audio equipment, lighting and has changed their overall presentation bringing it on par with more professional productions. The difference in video quality and review quality, in general, has been noticed by viewers, many of whom have commented saying that they enjoy the new videos.

One of the ways that growing YouTube channels like Mealkite can compete with others is by improving production quality. According to experts, many people will decide to watch a video if it appears to be professionally filmed, cut and color graded. However, that's only second to perhaps the content of the video.

How to choose the perfect meal delivery service

The Secret to Mealkite's Growing Success

Mealkite's popularity throughout 2020 has been down to the fact that their food service reviews are very professional. Michelle is trained in the culinary arts, which puts her in the best position to review various types of food services. It also means that 9 out of 10 times the service she recommends turns out to be every bit as good and that's why the channel and Mealkite's website have been growing steadily over the last year.

Readers can find out more about Mealkite by visiting https://www.mealkite.com.

"We are consistently working towards improving our videos, the format of our reviews, and various other aspects to make the content easier and perhaps more fun to watch. We've been receiving a lot of feedback from our subscribers on YouTube and via our website. While we have been working hard to incorporate almost all of the feedback received, perhaps the most important was related to our production quality which is what led us to upgrade everything." Said Mealkite's Michelle, who reviews various food services on her channel.

When talking about the production quality of her latest videos, Michelle said "If you want to see how much of a difference the new equipment has made then check out Mealkite's reviews on Freshly, Blue Apron, ButcherBox, Factor Meals, Splendid Spoon, NatureBox, Green Chef and Vejo. Some people are saying that compared to our older videos, the difference is "night and day."

When talking about how much money the duo may have invested in the latest equipment Chad (Michelle's husband) said: "It cost us a great deal of money, but we think of the new equipment as an investment in the company's future."

Mealkite's reviews go into a great deal of detail about each food service and in many cases, video and sound quality matters. Not only does good video and sound quality do justice to the foodservice being reviewed, but it makes watching the view more satisfying.

About Mealkite

Mealkite is run by a husband and wife duo who do personal food service reviews. The duo reviews all the latest and existing food services, recommending or at times not recommending them based on their personal experience. Michelle is a trained chef and a foodie who handles the reviews, while her husband works behind the scenes. More information about Mealkite can be found at www.mealkite.com.

MealKite.com ﻿MealKite.com ﻿﻿(608)769-6599

Attachment



