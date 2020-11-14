ProstaStream Reviews: Prostate Supplement Ingredients Report

Englewood, CO , Nov. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProstaStream is a daily supplement for prostate health to promote a more robust immune system and balance the DHT levels in the body to support the prostate good functioning further. The formula requires a daily dose, and it comprises carefully selected organic ingredients that will naturally help the user, according to the official website.

As soon as a man reaches his 50s, paying attention to prostate health becomes a necessity. While going to the doctor to have it checked every day is an impractical way to be vigilant, some signs can signal something is wrong. The main symptom of prostate issues is frequent urination, which can disrupt everything from outings with a family to sleeping through the night. After working so hard to get to this exciting point in their life, no man wants to spend his senior years in the bathroom for the 12th time that day.

ProstaStream may help with a problem most men don't want to talk about with their doctor; more specifically, it helps remedy the constant trips to the bathroom that can happen to men over 50. The ingredients inside ProsTaStrem may offer a natural solution for individuals that want to promote better prostate health, reduce the symptoms of an enlarged prostate, and avoid frequent trips to the bathroom. Read on to learn everything there is to know about ProstaStream.

The ProstaStream Ingredients

While many prostate health supplements scour research studies to fill their products with dozens of ingredients, ProstaStream only did one of these things. Their search for the right products for prostate health took them on a journey of testing 144 ingredients, all organic. By the end of the testing, the creators decided on three top ingredients that they had to include – saw palmetto berries, Graviola leaf, and a mushroom blend with maitake, reishi, and shitake.

Along with the top ingredients, the creators ended up adding many other ingredients as ways to promote a healthier prostate, which included:

Cat's claw

Tomato fruit powder

Pygeum Africanum Bark

Green tea

Broccoli leaf extracts

Selenium

Vitamin E

Vitamin B6

Zinc

Copper

Plant sterol complex

Let's take a look at how each ingredient may have an impact on prostate health:

ProstaStream Ingredients

Saw Palmetto Berries

Saw palmetto berries are one of the most common ingredients for the treatment of an enlarged prostate. Since the constant urge to urinate comes from the pressure that the prostate puts on the bladder, this ingredient should help with frequent interruptions for this need. With regular use, this ingredient has even been associated with reducing inflammation in the body as well.

Users that integrate saw palmetto berries into their routine could also see an increase in their sex drive and fertility. While it is possible to eat the ripened berries in their raw state, many people state that it tastes like blue cheese with a kick of pepper, making it much more appealing as an added ingredient in supplements.

Graviola Leaf

The leaves of the Graviola tree (as well as the roots, stem, fruit, and seeds) are often used as natural medicines to eliminate bacteria and parasites. Some studies suggest that this ingredient is a helpful inhibitor against the tumors that can grow in the prostate. Also known as soursop, this ingredient has a rich amount of nutrients that users everywhere can benefit from.

Using too much Graviola can cause the user to experience nerve damage and difficulty moving. However, the creators of this formula assure that users have experienced no side effects with ProstaStream.

Mushroom Blend

As mentioned above, the mushroom blend is made up of maitake, reishi, and shitake mushrooms. Mushrooms have a high amount of riboflavin, pantothenic acid, and niacin, all B vitamins. This type of blend can primarily support the heart, but recent research at Harvard University shows that individuals who regularly consumed mushrooms had a 17% lower risk of prostate cancer.

Cat's Claw

Primarily used in South America, the cat's claw has proven to be an effective remedy for inflammation, easing the prostate's swelling that can occur. Most commonly, a cat's claw is used as an ingredient for arthritis and gastrointestinal issues.

Rather than coming from the leaves or seeds of a plant, a cat's claw is the bark from the Uncaria tomentosa vine. When it is not in a supplement, it is made into a tea.

Tomato Fruit Powder

Tomato fruit powder offers an excellent fiber source and helps consumers feel more satiated after a meal. Fiber makes bowel movements substantially easier, reducing pressure on the prostate gland. It is high in antioxidants, and it can reduce the risk of severe illness. While many websites state that it may prevent stroke, cancer, and heart disease, prostate cancer is not listed.

Pygeum Africanum Bark

Pygeum Africanum Bark has been used as medicine in multiple cultures, helping to ease the inflammation associated with the prostate. It can reduce the risk of prostate cancer as well.

Apart from the prostate's direct benefits, this bark has also been used to help individuals with kidney disease, sex drive problems, and kidney disease (to name a few).

Green Tea

Ordinarily consumed as a drink, this tea has polyphenols that help with inflammation and fight cancer cells. It also contains a substantial level of antioxidants that have frequently been linked to weight loss.While some green tea extracts that have reportedly caused liver and kidney issues, the only way to get the same concentration naturally is drinking over 8 cups a day.

Broccoli Leaf Extracts

Broccoli sprouts are another medicinal remedy that is used in natural treatments. While ingested, whether in a supplement or as it is, it is possible to protect the body against prostate cancer, but that's far from the only disease it can help consumers face. According to WebMD, these extracts can help individuals with asthma, stomach ulcers, and schizophrenia, primarily due to the bacteria in broccoli leaf extracts.

Selenium

Selenium is a necessary mineral for the body (much like zinc). It can help the user protect themselves from heart disease as it supports the immune system. Selenium is also crucial for the thyroid gland, which controls the thyroid gland.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is another antioxidant that can help with inflammation and the buildup of toxins. Much of this ingredient purpose is to support the immune system and defend the body against illness, though vision improvement is an added benefit.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is used for many effects, including the soothing of morning sickness in pregnancy, though it also reduces heart disease risk. While no benefit is directly linked to the prostate, it is a necessary daily vitamin for hemoglobin production.

Zinc

Zinc is one of the best ingredients that consumers can give their body, as it supports the immune system. Though it doesn't directly impact the prostate, the improved immunity can effectively reduce the risk of inflammation and damage over time. Plus, it speeds up the rate at which the body heals from wounds.

Copper

Though many people associate copper with their house's pipes or the penny, it is necessary for the body. Copperworks with iron to nourish and create red blood cells lead to bones, nerves, and the immune system. Though it is unclear how much copper is in ProstaStream, users need to get enough of it daily to prevent bone disease and issues with the cardiovascular system as they age.

Plant Sterol Complex

Plant sterols help users to control their cholesterol while preventing heart attacks and many diseases. While plant sterols are often used for cancer, it isn't directly associated with prostate cancer healing.

Buying ProstaStream

Users can buy ProstaStream for $69 a bottle, but they may receive even more discounts if they decide to purchase multiple bottles in one order. Consumers have the chance to buy one of the multi-bottle packages, which include:

A 90-day supply (3 bottles) for $177

A 180-day supply (6 bottles) for $294

These options come with a 60-day return policy just if it is not what the customer needs to improve their prostate health.

Bottom Line

ProstaStream offers about a dozen ingredients to consumers that support how the prostate gland functions to reduce frequent urination and inflammation. It isn't a substitute for a doctor's care, and it's not a substitute to medication for prostate cancer; however, the many nutrients inside offer plentiful health benefits outside of the prostate as well. With support for the heart, immune system, and stomach, users that take this remedy daily can count on a healthy prostate with fewer night time bathroom breaks.

For other questions or clarification, please send a message to the customer service team by filling a contact form on their official website here.

Media Contact: contact@prostastream.com

