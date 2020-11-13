Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 2 Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2020 6:41pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX:DC) ("Dundee") announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33025 per cumulative 5-year rate reset first preference share, series 2 ("Series 2 Share") payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Vincic
Investor and Media Relations for Dundee Corporation
Vincic Advisors
T: (647) 402-6375
E: jvincic@dundeecorporation.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com