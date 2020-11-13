Market Overview

BeyondSpring to Present Corporate Overview at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2020 4:46pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the "Company" or "BeyondSpring") (NASDAQ:BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies to transform the lives of patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 17th. Details are as follows:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (Presentation)
   
Date:                         Tuesday, November 17
Time:                         2:55 pm Eastern Time
Webcast:          Click here to view webcast

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on BeyondSpring's website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under "Events & Presentation" in the Investors section.

About BeyondSpring
Headquartered in New York, BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring's first-in-class lead immune asset, Plinabulin, is a potent antigen-presenting cell (APC) inducer. It is currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials for two severely unmet medical needs indications: one in combination with pegfilgrastim for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN), the most frequent cause for a chemotherapy regimen dose's decrease, delay, downgrade or discontinuation, which can lead to suboptimal clinical outcomes. The Plinabulin and G-CSF combination regimen received breakthrough Therapy Designation from US FDA and China NMPA for the CIN indication. The other for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment in EGFR wild-type patients. As a "pipeline drug," Plinabulin is in various I/O combination studies to boost PD-1 / PD-L1 antibody anti-cancer effects. In addition to Plinabulin, BeyondSpring's extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets.  Its subsidiary Seed Therapeutics has a proprietary drug discovery platform dubbed "molecular glue" that uses the protein degradation pathway, for which Seed has a collaboration with Eli Lilly. 

Investor Contact:

Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7577

Media Contact:

Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
darren@lifescicomms.com
646-627-8387


