Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2020 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will attend two upcoming conferences on Wednesday, November 18th, including the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference and the Wolfe Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, November 18th
  • Presentation Time: Wednesday, November 18th at 10am ET

Wolfe Virtual Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, November 18th
  • Presentation Time: Wednesday, November 18th at 4:25pm ET

The audio portions of these presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed in the "Events and Presentations" section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists' offices. Through its cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to an affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 
SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: Investors@SmileDirectClub.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com