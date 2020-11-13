TCMD STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. – TCMD

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=tactile-systems-technology-inc&id=2470 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=tactile-systems-technology-inc&id=2470

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the November 30, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (a) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile's medical devices was materially smaller; (b) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile engaged in illegal sales and marketing activities; and (c) Tactile's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

