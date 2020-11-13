Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Regency Centers to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Share:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation ("Regency" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference (the "Conference") on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 9:45 am ET. To access the Company's live presentation, attendees are required to register for the Conference, using the registration link below. Registration for the Conference is complimentary.

Regency Centers Virtual Presentation
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 9:45 am - 10:15 am ET
Speaker:   Lisa Palmer, President & CEO
Registration: REITweek Virtual Environment

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@RegencyCenters.com

 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com