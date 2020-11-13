Vision 20 Reviews - Groundbreaking New Report on Vision 20 for Eyesight

Houston, TX , Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision 20 is a dietary supplement that helps protect your eyes' lens and retina from harmful blue radiation. This radiation is commonly emitted by phones, gadgets, and other things that have monitors. It uses natural ingredients that are found in nature to keep our eyes from going into eventual decline. It contains carotenoids, which are substances that help keep our eye's lens, retina, and macula healthy. This, in turn, gives us an abundance of good eyesight, which is essential in our everyday lives. Vision 20 supplement was inspired by the humble Marigold, whose orange coloration was a clear indication of abundance in carotenoids.

Vision 20 supplement can help us see in different ranges, whether near and far. It can also make us see better during nighttime, which is a clear indication of healthy eyesight. According to the official website, it is used by around 9,000 Americans right now, and the testimonials show that the product works full-time. This latest review will show you the supplement's ins and outs and how it came to be. Vision 20 is based on the Bible, and even though you are an atheist, I suggest you continue reading because these are parts of the Bible that are backed up by scientific facts and data. Without further ado, let us jump into it.



Vision 20's Biblical Relation?

Vision 20 was inspired by the Bible. In the book of Isaiah, a prophet of the same name, helped King Hezekiah by giving him figs. While initially used to treat the boils, this also affected his eyesight. It became blurred as he was consumed by sickness.

King Hezekiah, upon being put and spread upon by mashed figs, not only cured his boils but also improved his eyesight. Why? It is because figs contain high amounts of Retinyl Palmitate, a form of Vitamin A. This has let him see again in not just the spiritual sense but also the physical sense. This is awesome. Now, we can see how the Bible is relevant even though it is a tool of religion. It is still a historical account, and we know that these document types are dependent on the writer's interpretation. Of course, this makes this Holy Scripture awry the credibility, but it is safe to say that science backs this manuscript up.

Vision 20 Manufacturer

Doctor Ryan Shelton made vision 20. He is currently the Medical Director of Zenith Labs, a company that makes dietary supplements for a living. If we can even observe further, we can see that he is a man of God since he injects lots of biblical sense into his studies.

Zenith Labs comprises health professionals who manufacture a variety of supplements that cater to older people. Other supplements that Zenith Labs make include joint health and anti-aging supplements, which are rich with antioxidants.

Being the head of the whole operation, Shelton is a researcher whose job is to look for progressive, natural health solutions for everyone in the world. While that is a fancy way of saying it, he is a testimony of others' goodwill, having helped hundreds of people already through personal means. Also, being a naturally-inclined researcher, he publishes papers during his pastime. He also puts in dozens of credible sources to the Vision 20 supplement, which means that it should be useful since it was based and made through scientific methods and means. Overall, Doctor Shelton and his team at Zenith Labs are considered to be reliable, trustworthy, and credible among all accounts. They show their faces in public too, which is a plus sign since they are willing to bet themselves for the product that they made. Now that is commitment and honesty in one.

How Does It Work?

Vision 20 works by bombarding our body with antioxidants and other substances that are beneficial to the eye, such as Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and different forms of Vitamin A. We know that Vitamin A is extremely beneficial for our eyes, so this is a good sign already that this product indeed works. Just take one capsule a day, and you are good to go.

The supplement works by repairing and protecting your eyes against blue light radiation. Now, blue light radiation is commonly found everywhere. It is commonly emitted by technology that we have now. Any monitor that we are looking at right now emits blue light radiation. You might be thinking this is an exaggeration, but don't you wonder why your eyes feel tired and itchy after staring at a monitor for long periods? It is because your eyes are being constantly harassed by this radiation that is slowly eating away your eyesight.

Vision 20 takes a step further by protecting your eyes and repairing your eyes with the help of antioxidants found in different sources. Not only does this help our eyes, but it benefits our body as a whole since antioxidants are the essential substances that we need to keep ourselves healthy in the long run. This, in turn, can help us see nearer, farther, and in the dark. It is beneficial, considering that the sense of sight is one of the most important things that a human must have to live a full, happy, and contented life.

By taking this supplement, you can protect and repair your eyes through natural and organic nutrients. Either these nutrients come from figs or carrots, it does not matter. What matters is the nutrient itself. Dr. Shelton and his team carefully came up with a formula that will help revolutionize your eyesight, and trust me when I say it is useful.

Vision 20 Ingredients

Vision 20 is not necessarily made from figs. Looking back, no pun intended, it was figs that made King Hezekiah well again. If we are to look at this from a scientific point of view, figs are antibacterial fruits rich in antioxidants and Vitamin A. They are a well-rounded fruit to begin with. While King Hezekiah in the Bible primarily suffered boils, Dr. Shelton and his team noticed that his eyesight also improved based on the Second Book of Kings' writings.

Channeling his inner scientific side with his religious optimism, Shelton went on to take the critical component that makes figs good for the eyes – Vitamin A. This vitamin, for the knowledge of everyone, has many forms. Thankfully, Shelton is a research buff and has this knowledge in mind. He went for two of the most potent forms of Vitamin A – Retinyl Palmitate and Beta-carotene.

Once getting these facts laid down, he combined support elements for Vitamin A, and the rest is history for this particular dietary supplement. With a backgrounder on how figs and Vision 20 came to be, let us jump into Vision 20 ingredients' specifics.

The main ingredients are:

Retinyl Palmitate is a form of Vitamin A, which is more suited to the cell regeneration side. It is commonly used to boost the amount of Vitamin A that a person has in his/her body. Vitamin A deficiency is a thing for people with weakened eyesight, and having regular dosage of this substance can keep your eyes healthy in the long run.

is a form of Vitamin A, which is more suited to the cell regeneration side. It is commonly used to boost the amount of Vitamin A that a person has in his/her body. Vitamin A deficiency is a thing for people with weakened eyesight, and having regular dosage of this substance can keep your eyes healthy in the long run. Beta-carotene. Perhaps the most famous form of Vitamin A, is a carotenoid commonly found in many fruits, vegetables, and whole grains! While Retinyl Palmitate is focused on repairing our eye's integrity, Beta-carotene is focused on making us less sensitive to light changes and preventing our eyesight from declining faster than you can say eye degeneration. What is more, studies show it can reduce the risk of breast cancer!

These are the two main ingredients, but our bodies do not absorb vitamin A and its several forms. This has been the case for many years, and with increased exposure to blue light radiation, this rate of less absorption is taking a toll on our precious eyesight. This is why Dr. Shelton added Zinc.

Zinc – This mineral encourages our body to absorb Vitamin A. By taking in Zinc, we can increase Vitamin A absorption rate by three times! Other than that, the primary function of this mineral is to repair and maintain our cells and boost our immune system, hasten our healing process, and boost our overall health.

The next ingredients that I will show you are the support ingredients for Vision 20, all put in to make your eyes better by the second.

Lutein – this is also a carotenoid that is usually found in our eye's macula and retina. These parts of the eye are responsible for taking in images reflected by the lenses of our eyes. Thus, adding Lutein can strengthen it and prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is common among old folk. It is also used to treat cataracts and early-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

– this is also a carotenoid that is usually found in our eye's macula and retina. These parts of the eye are responsible for taking in images reflected by the lenses of our eyes. Thus, adding Lutein can strengthen it and prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is common among old folk. It is also used to treat cataracts and early-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Zeaxanthin – this is the carotenoid that actively fights off high-energy light waves inside your eye. By adding Zeaxanthin, we have an active contender against the blue light radiation that continually bombards us in this modern world. It is Lutein's partner, whereas Lutein fights of the harmful effects of oxidization while Zeaxanthin fights off outside threats such as mentioned above.

– this is the carotenoid that actively fights off high-energy light waves inside your eye. By adding Zeaxanthin, we have an active contender against the blue light radiation that continually bombards us in this modern world. It is Lutein's partner, whereas Lutein fights of the harmful effects of oxidization while Zeaxanthin fights off outside threats such as mentioned above. Lycopene – commonly found in tomatoes, this heart-smart ingredient is a potent antioxidant used to protect cells from oxidization and other related damage. Lycopene is used in Vision 20 to serve as an antioxidant buffer to regenerate the eye's degrading cells quickly. With nothing to damage them, they can focus on recovery.

– commonly found in tomatoes, this heart-smart ingredient is a potent antioxidant used to protect cells from oxidization and other related damage. Lycopene is used in Vision 20 to serve as an antioxidant buffer to regenerate the eye's degrading cells quickly. With nothing to damage them, they can focus on recovery. Taurine – people say Taurine is only used to make you smart, but that is not the case otherwise. This amino acid can also help produce more cells, which is beneficial for losing his/her eyesight. Lycopene is the shield, while Taurine is the concrete used to build stuff.

– people say Taurine is only used to make you smart, but that is not the case otherwise. This amino acid can also help produce more cells, which is beneficial for losing his/her eyesight. Lycopene is the shield, while Taurine is the concrete used to build stuff. Grape Seed Extract – this extract can boost good cholesterol levels and improve overall blood circulation. It can also boost your immune system thanks to the presence of Polyphenols. While this seems to have no relation to eyesight improvement, a study from the Molecular Vision Journal suggests that grape seed extract can also protect your lenses from outside threats.

– this extract can boost good cholesterol levels and improve overall blood circulation. It can also boost your immune system thanks to the presence of Polyphenols. While this seems to have no relation to eyesight improvement, a study from the Molecular Vision Journal suggests that grape seed extract can also protect your lenses from outside threats. Bilberry Extract – last but not least, there is the Bilberry. This extract is excellent for blood circulation, gout, urinary tract infections, and more. It is mainly used as an antioxidant, which means it can fight off eye damage from internal sources.

EyeSight Benefits

For one, the Vision 20 supplement has high amounts of antioxidants on it. Why is this the case? It is because Vision 20 also focuses on getting your past eyesight back. Think of it as something that protects and heals at the same time. It is a cool supplement overall. Antioxidants help our cells regenerate and feel young again. By chugging in significant amounts of antioxidants, we only not help our eyes get better, but we also feel better in general since these nutrients will be circulated throughout our whole body.

Secondly, Vision 20 is aimed at making our eyesight crystal clear. Carotenoids such as Vitamin A, Lutein, and Zeaxanthin paired with Zinc can work wonders, and as King Hezekiah's eyesight got better with vitamin A-rich fruits, yours can be like that too! Overall, Vision 20 gives benefits to our eyes and our whole body as well.

Vision 20 Ingredients Side Effects

With tons of benefits and pros come easily unavoidable cons. We are just going to backtrack a little. The recommended dosage for Vision 20 is one capsule a day. Keep this in mind, as overdosing can undoubtedly show signs of side effects one way or another.

To start, Vitamin A overdose is a nasty thing to have. It is called Hypervitaminosis A. Isaiah only gave King Hezekiah an ample amount of fig. You should only get an ample amount of Vision 20 too. It can cause bone pain and skin changes. If you do not want these symptoms, only take the recommended dosage of one a day. We understand that you want your real eyesight back, but please do it in moderation.

Other than this nasty threat, you can also experience other mild symptoms such as dizziness, headache, nausea, stomach pain, and flu-like symptoms if you overdose. In short, do not overdose, and you will be fine in the long run.

To inform you, too, there is an infrequent side effect from ingesting Lutein and Zeaxanthin. It is not harmful, so it is okay unless you are vain. Your skin can occasionally turn yellow. You should be fine if you are following the recommended dosage. In summary, Vision 20 side effects are only prevalent if you are hard-headed.

Where do you Buy Vision 20?

You can buy Vision 20 right off the Vision 20 official website, which is below.

There are tons of things to see on their website, and this Vision 20 review just summarized it for you so that you will not have the hassle of going through all those marketing stunts.

How Much Does It Cost Vision 20?

Vision 20 is relatively cheap for an optical dietary supplement of its degree! Typically, each bottle costs a whopping price of $79! This is a shocker, but it is a great supplement to begin with.

However, they are generous enough to give people a discount! Right now, each bottle of Vision 20 only costs $49! That is $30 off than the regular price.

If you feel that $49 is still too much, they also offer 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages worth $117 and $198, respectively. These are super low prices compared to other dietary supplements in the market!

However, shipping is relatively high, at $19.95. If you go for the 6-bottle pack, though, you can have free shipping, so that is cool in its regard. Each purchase of Vision 20 helps a charity named Vitamin Angels, which helps kids overcome their vitamin deficiencies.

Overall Verdict for Vision 20

Vision 20 is one of the best dietary supplements to take if you look for something to make your eyesight better overtime. The blend of the ingredients is outstanding, and it can make your quality of life much better as you get older.

Nevertheless, it is still a dietary supplement and should be taken with a healthy and balanced diet to be fully utilized. Always consult your physician and listen to the professional advice of your doctor. Other than that, always remain vigilant and check the labels first before taking a supplement like this!

