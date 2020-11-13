BIOGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Biogen, Inc. on Behalf of Biogen Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on behalf of Biogen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Biogen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 6, 2020, before its meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), Biogen trading was halted. That same day, Bloomberg published an article, "Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Fails to Gain FDA Panel's Backing." The report stated that "The outside experts voted 8 to 1, with 2 undecided, that data from a single clinical trial with positive results was insufficient to show Biogen's drug works[,]" and "also voted 10 to 0, with 1 undecided, that the positive study shouldn't be considered primary proof the drug works in light of conflicting evidence from a different trial."

Following this news, Biogen stock dropped sharply on the next trading day, November 9, 2020 to close at $236.26 per share.

