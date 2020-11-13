Live Webcast Invite: Accelerating the Success of Canadian Professional Service Businesses

November 17th, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm EST



MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's not enough to stay competitive — Canadian professional service companies need to get ahead of the curve to both improve productivity and accelerate success. But with client demands in flux and margins at risk, many firms are uncertain about the most sustainable path to positive professional outcomes.

Join IWI Consulting Group on November 17th, 2020 at 12:00pm EST for our newest webcast, Accelerating Success in a Volatile Business Environment. Dive into current challenges faced by the professional service industry and discover actionable solutions that can help your organization both accelerate and sustain success at scale.

Solving for Service Challenges

Competition among Canadian professional service firms are heating up as companies respond to both evolving consumer expectations and the emerging adjustments required to deliver top-tier professional services during a pandemic.

For professional service organizations, common current challenges include:

Manual, error-prone processes that increase total overhead

Management of multiple project types at scale

Billing complexities that negatively impact cash flow

Consolidation, budgeting and forecasting both in the short- and long-term

Lack of visibility into key data for decision-making



The Impact

In our upcoming webcast, we'll tackle these topics and showcase how the right software deployments — implemented the right way at the right time — can help reduce complexity and boost overall performance. Effective implementation can deliver substantial impact for organizations, such as

90% reduction in payroll processing times for one staffing company

12% improvement to project margins for a life sciences firm

20-day reduction to monthly close timelines in an HR organization



While each business occupies a separate market vertical, they share a common foundation as agile, professional service enterprises. In each case, targeted application of cloud financial management solutions to address specific pain points helped these companies realize accelerated success — discover how your firm can do the same in our upcoming webcast.

About Us — As a Sage Intacct partner with two decades of experience empowering Canadian professional service firms to improve operations and outcomes, IWI Consulting Group has built a reputation on helping companies deliver clear, measurable and consistent results.

