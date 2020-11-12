Market Overview

T2 Biosystems to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2020
LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.

Management is scheduled to present Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:30pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.t2biosystems.com.

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406

