Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) ("Osmotica" or the "Company"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference as follows:



Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Time: 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/osmt/1873875

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company's website at www.osmotica.com under the "Investor & News" section.



About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica's proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company's ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company's diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company's non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

