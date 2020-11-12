Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17, at 2:00 p.m. ET

The 45-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to the Investor Relations section of TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends.

https://kvgo.com/stephens/topbuild-november-2020

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has over 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com