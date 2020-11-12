EVOLUS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Evolus, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS DECEMBER 15, 2020



NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Evolus, Inc. ("Evolus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EOLS) on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Evolus stock between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

On July 6, 2020, the Initial Final Determination was issued by the United States International Trade Commission ("ITC") in a case brought by Allergan and Medytox against Evolus, asserting that Evolus stole certain trade secrets to develop Jeuveau™. The ITC Judge determined that the Company misappropriated the botulinum toxin strain as well as the manufacturing processes that led to its development and manufacture. As a result, the ITC Judge recommended a ten-year long ban on the Company's ability to import Jeuveau™ into the United States and a ten-year-long cease and desist order preventing Evolus from selling Jeuveau™ in the United States.



On this news, the Company's share price declined materially, falling 37% over the course of two trading days, to close at $3.35 on July 8, 2020

